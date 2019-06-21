Seth Meyers and Rihanna go day drinking

Credit where credit is due: Seth Meyers has come up with the perfect television segment. Rather than do karaoke in a car or perform a song with children’s instruments, the Late Late Night host simply gets drunk with his guests of honor. In segments past, Meyers has gone day drinking with Kelly Clarkson, Ina Garten, and his own mother. Now, he’s lived out the collective fantasy of planet Earth by spending an afternoon with Rihanna.

In between Rihanna-themed cocktails, the pair played drinking games, exchanged advice, and drunkenly sang Rihanna’s song “Work”. Ri Ri also gave Meyers a makeover using some of the products from her Fenty beauty collection. Watch the entire, truly wonderful segment below.



Rihanna is supposedly putting the finishing touches on her new album, but I’m totally OK waiting a bit longer if it means more content like this.