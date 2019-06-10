Rob Zombie unleashes fierce 3 From Hell trailer: Watch

3 From Hell

Rob Zombie has unleashed the fierce first trailer for his Devils Rejects sequel, 3 From Hell. Yes, Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis B. Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Vera-Ellen “Baby” Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie) have returned to cuss and kill again.

If you recall, the Firefly family seemingly perished at the end of Rejects, facing bullets and a barricade of cops to the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird”. Not so, it would appear, as you can see everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed “family” is back with a vengeance.



Watch below.

In addition to the hellish three, the film also stars Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, and many more Zombie regulars.

The hard R-rated film is currently circling a Fall release date.