Rob Zombie announces film trilogy soundtrack vinyl releases, shares 3 From Hell tracks: Stream

Rob Zombie Vinyl Film Soundtracks

Following the trailer for Rob Zombie’s forthcoming film, 3 From Hell, which premiered yesterday, the rocker-director has announced double LP releases for the “Firefly family” trilogy soundtracks, out August 6th via Waxworks Records. Three tracks from the 3 From Hell score, composed by longtime collaborator Zeuss, are now streaming on Soundcloud. Listen to them below.

The brief instrumental tracks are a prelude to the film and seeped in B-movie horror aesthetics — per the usual for a Rob Zombie flick. The first, “Bain County”, is an eerie John Carpenter-esque synth piece, while “Breakfast” is more ambient and “3 Coffins Arrive” looms with spooky modular synth and old-school alien sound effects. They certainly hint at the campy horror the trailer suggests.



The original soundtracks for House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell will each be spread across two LPs and are specifically mastered for vinyl. Each will include an exclusive essay by Rob Zombie and a 12×12″ booklet featuring behind-the-scenes photos. Pre-order the vinyl releases here, and see the package images for each below.

(Buy: Tickets to Rob Zombie’s Tour with Marilyn Manson)

The film itself is due for release later this year and has garnered an R rating for strong sadistic violence, graphic nudity, and drug use — right on par with House of 1,000 Corpses or The Devil’s Rejects.

Zombie, meanwhile, is working on a new studio album and will embark on another North American tour with Marilyn Manson this summer. The”Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour” begins July 9th in Baltimore, Maryland.

House of 1000 Corpses Vinyl Release:



The Devil’s Rejects Vinyl Release:

3 From Hell Vinyl Release: