Robyn works the mic stand in her “Ever Again” video: Watch

Robyn is one of pop’s finest, rarest treasures, and her new music video underscores that exquisitely. The clip for “Ever Again”, the closing track and latest single off Honey, finds the Swedish singer declaring her independence from heartbreak amongst Greco-Roman ruins. The setting highlights the priceless nature of the pop star, but its her dance moves that really stand out.

As she spins and gyrates across the sandy floor, Robyn uses her mic stand like it’s one half dance partner, one half lover. She wraps herself around it, wraps it around her, drops and catches it, dips and dives with it. It’s a masterclass in mic choreography as only Robyn can teach.



Take a look at Robyn’s “Ever Again” video below. You can also catch her moves when she returns for more US tour dates this July; get tickets here.