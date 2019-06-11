Rush

Fans of Rush itching to see their favorite band again are in luck. The legendary rockers will release their new concert film in theaters for one night only on August 21st.

Billed as the first “Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence”, Rush: Cinema Strangiato 2019 includes performances of their greatest hits and unreleased footage pulled from their final tour in 2015.



The film also features new interviews with producer Nick Raskulinecz, Billy Corgan, Tom Morello, and Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins, of course, inducted the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Although the band dissolved in 2016, guitarist Alex Lifeson has teased he would be open to touring with frontman Geddy Lee. This past December, he told Rolling Stone, “I would say there’s no chance of seeing Rush on tour again as Alex, Geddy, Neil. But would you see one of us or two of us or three of us? That’s possible.”

Nevertheless, tickets for the concert film go on sale starting June 20th. Click here to see all participating theaters and grab the concert poster below.