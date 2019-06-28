It’s time to go back to Hawkins. Next week, Netflix will debut season three of the smash hit Stranger Things. Ahead of the show’s premiere, you can get into the creepy ’80s vibe of it all by listening to S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein official score. Out digitally today, you can stream the 41-track effort below via Spotify and Apple Music.
The electronic duo provided the score for the previous two seasons of Stranger Things. This time around, however, they set out to create a collection of music that could stand on its own outside of the Starcourt Mall. As Dixon and Stein explained in a statement,
“With the Season 3 soundtrack, we’ve made an album that doesn’t feel like a ‘score’ necessarily, but one that feels more like a stand-alone record than a collection of brief cues. We’ve incorporated the main narrative elements of the series and stayed true to the original sound. While at the same time expanding on our musical palette — we often pushed it to the limit. We’ve really made an effort to curate this album to showcase the moments we think are really special.”
A handful of tracks, A handful of tracks from the score were released in advance, including “Starcourt”, “The Ceiling Is Beautiful”, “It’s Just Ice”, and “Aftermath”. A physical release of the Stranger Things 3 score on CD and vinyl is forthcoming. A separate soundtrack featuring classic ’80s tracks used in the show will drop July 5th in digital, CD, and cassette formats with a vinyl release following on July 26th.
For now stream Dixon and Stein’s Stranger Things 3 score below.
Stranger Things 3—Original Score Artwork:
Stranger Things 3—Original Score Tracklist:
01. Boys and Girls
02. I Like Presents Too
03. Starcourt
04. Blank Makes You Crazy
05. I Need You to Trust Me
06. You’re a Fighter
07. The Ceiling Is Beautiful
08. The First I Love You
09. Rats
10. What Did You Do to Him?
11. Find the Source
12. The Silver Cat Feeds
13. Heather’s
14. William
15. Destroying the Castle
16. In the Void
17. Tammy
18. Mirkwood
19. Portal Drill
20. Happy Screams
21. Ruins
22. It’s Just Ice
23. The Door Is Opening
24. Planck’s Constant
25. She’s Gone Home
26. Seven Feet
27. The Week Is Long
28. Sauna Test
29. Six Facts
30. The Trees Are Moving
31. On Their Tracks
32. Not Chinese Food
33. Blueprints
34. Land Deeds
35. Not Kids Anymore
36. Code Red
37. Feel Safe
38. He’s Here
39. Scoops Troop
40. We Don’t Understand Each Other
41. Aftermath