New trailer for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark brings Alvin Schwartz’s terrifying tales to life: Watch

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (CBS Films)

Harold is coming to get you.

Yet so are all of the other tales within Alvin Schwartz’s trio of Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark books. As we saw in the first trailer for Lionsgate’s spooky adaptation back in March, director André Øvredal is taking liberties with that stack of scares, bringing the monsters into reality.



Today, they’ve dropped a new trailer that elaborates on that conceit, teasing the macabre reach of those stories that have sent Kindergartners into a panic over the past few decades. From Harold to the toeless corpse to the Jangly Man, everyone’s coming back for a scream or two.

Watch below.

Directed by Øvredal and written by Daniel Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro, Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. The film stars Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza, and Dean Norris, among others.

Here’s the full official synopsis that should add more context:

It’s l968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying tome.

The film hits theaters on August 9th.