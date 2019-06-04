Sebastian Bach to perform first Skid Row album in its entirety on 2019 US tour

We may never see a reunion between Sebastian Bach and Skid Row, but that isn’t stopping the singer from celebrating his former band’s music. Bach will be performing Skid Row’s 1989 self-titled debut album in its entirety on a 2019 US tour.
Skid Row’s debut LP yielded the hits “18 and Life”, “Youth Gone Wild”, and “I Remember You”, on its way to quintuple-platinum certification from the RIAA for five million units shipped.
The tour kicks off August 29th in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs through a November 2nd show in Pinellas Park, Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 7th) at SebastianBach.com. You can also get them here.
In a press release, Bach stated, “In 1989, we put out the first record Skid Row. 30 years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago. In commemoration of this 30th Anniversary digital deluxe release, my band is going to perform the first Skid Row record, in its entirety, on the road, LIVE this fall! It’s going to be fun to do something that has never been done live before!
He added, “We are looking forward to seeing you all for this one time event! Note: This concert is 100% live in every way! All real! All the time! No tapes! No fakes! Come and see a real rock band while they still exist! We give it to you straight from the heart ‘cuz that’s the only way we know how! See you on the road!”
Bach quit Skid Row in 1996, and his relationship with his former bandmates has been contentious ever since. Skid Row currently tour with singer ZP Theart.
Sebastian Bach 2019 Tour Dates:
08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
08/30 – Anderson, SC @ William A Floyd Amphitheater
08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
09/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Side Tracks Music Hall
09/03 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy
09/06 – Stafford Springs, CT @ Palace Theater
09/07 – Block Island, RI @ Ballard’s
09/09 – Laconia, NH @ Granite State Music Hall
09/10 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s
09/11 – Portland, ME @ Aura
09/13 – Harrison, OH @ The Blue Note
09/14 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
09/18 – Kansasville, WI @ 1175
09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/20 – Lombard, IL @ Brauer House
09/21 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino
09/22 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
09/25 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
09/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
09/27 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2
09/28 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago
09/29 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s
10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/03 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE
10/05 – Golden, CO @ Dirty Dogs Roadhouse
10/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/10 – Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
10/17 – Roswell, NM @ Liberty Theater
10/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
10/19 – Waco, TX @ The Backyard
10/20 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
10/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
10/24 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock
10/25 – Lafayette, LA @ The District
10/26 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Village Door Music Hall
10/28 – Miami, FL @ KISS Kruise Pre Partye
10/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock
10/31 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North
11/01 – Ft. Myers, FL @ The Ranch
11/02 – Pinellas Park, FL @ England Brothers Park