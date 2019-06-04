Sebastian Bach to perform first Skid Row album in its entirety on 2019 US tour

Sebastian Bach

We may never see a reunion between Sebastian Bach and Skid Row, but that isn’t stopping the singer from celebrating his former band’s music. Bach will be performing Skid Row’s 1989 self-titled debut album in its entirety on a 2019 US tour.

Skid Row’s debut LP yielded the hits “18 and Life”, “Youth Gone Wild”, and “I Remember You”, on its way to quintuple-platinum certification from the RIAA for five million units shipped.



The tour kicks off August 29th in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs through a November 2nd show in Pinellas Park, Florida. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 7th) at SebastianBach.com. You can also get them here.

In a press release, Bach stated, “In 1989, we put out the first record Skid Row. 30 years later, people still dig the music we created in a garage all those years ago. In commemoration of this 30th Anniversary digital deluxe release, my band is going to perform the first Skid Row record, in its entirety, on the road, LIVE this fall! It’s going to be fun to do something that has never been done live before!

He added, “We are looking forward to seeing you all for this one time event! Note: This concert is 100% live in every way! All real! All the time! No tapes! No fakes! Come and see a real rock band while they still exist! We give it to you straight from the heart ‘cuz that’s the only way we know how! See you on the road!”

Bach quit Skid Row in 1996, and his relationship with his former bandmates has been contentious ever since. Skid Row currently tour with singer ZP Theart.

Sebastian Bach 2019 Tour Dates:

08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

08/30 – Anderson, SC @ William A Floyd Amphitheater

08/31 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

09/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Side Tracks Music Hall

09/03 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Phantasy

09/06 – Stafford Springs, CT @ Palace Theater

09/07 – Block Island, RI @ Ballard’s

09/09 – Laconia, NH @ Granite State Music Hall

09/10 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s

09/11 – Portland, ME @ Aura

09/13 – Harrison, OH @ The Blue Note

09/14 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

09/18 – Kansasville, WI @ 1175

09/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/20 – Lombard, IL @ Brauer House

09/21 – Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino

09/22 – Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

09/25 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

09/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

09/27 – Lynchburg, VA @ Phase 2

09/28 – Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago

09/29 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/03 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE

10/05 – Golden, CO @ Dirty Dogs Roadhouse

10/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/10 – Ramona, CA @ Ramona Mainstage

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

10/17 – Roswell, NM @ Liberty Theater

10/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/19 – Waco, TX @ The Backyard

10/20 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

10/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

10/24 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

10/25 – Lafayette, LA @ The District

10/26 – Miramar Beach, FL @ Village Door Music Hall

10/28 – Miami, FL @ KISS Kruise Pre Partye

10/30 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

10/31 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North

11/01 – Ft. Myers, FL @ The Ranch

11/02 – Pinellas Park, FL @ England Brothers Park