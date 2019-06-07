Sebastian Bach issues open invitation to former Skid Row bandmates to join him on US tour

Sebastian Bach, via YouTube: Frontiers Music srl

Sebastian Bach recently announced that he would be performing Skid Row’s 1989 self-titled debut album in its entirety on his upcoming US tour, and now he’s extending an olive branch to his former bandmates to join him onstage.

The singer parted ways with Skid Row in 1996, and has had a contentious relationship with the band ever since. Skid Row meanwhile, continued on in 1999 with singer Johnny Solinger for more than 15 years, and now feature ZP Theart as their lead vocalist.



In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation”, Bach said, “I would like to say right here right now [to] any original member in Skid Row — there’s five people in the world that can say that. We all know who the five guys are that made that record. I have an open invitation out to any of those guys, if they would like to get onstage and jam. I don’t foresee that happening, but I’m throwing it out there.”

Bach added, “The bottom line is you only get so many ’30 years’s. It doesn’t roll around too often — a 30-year anniversary. So, would I like to celebrate it with the original members? Yes, I would. Of course I would. But who knows if I’m gonna get hit by a truck tomorrow. So we’re kind of like getting older now. So we can either shit or get off the pot, I think the saying goes.”

In addition to Bach, the lineup on Skid Row’s first album included bassist Rachel Bolan, drummer Rob Affuso, and guitarists Dave “Snake” Sabo and Scotti Hill. Of that group, Bolan, Sabo, and Hill still remain in Skid Row.

(Buy: Tickets to Sebastian Bach’s Skid Row Tour)

In the same interview, Bach revealed that Los Angeles fans will get a special treat, saying, “On this tour, we are playing two nights in Hollywood, California, at the legendary Whisky A Go Go. So if someone’s buying a ticket for the first night, they’re gonna get the first Skid Row record in its entirety. On the second night, for one night only … we’ll play [Skid Row’s second] record Slave to the Grind in its entirety.”

As previously reported, Bach’s US tour kicks off August 29th in Nashville, Tennessee, and runs through a November 2nd show in Pinellas Park, Florida. Get your tickets here.