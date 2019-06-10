Sesame Street cast visits NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Sesame Street on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

In the last few months, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series opened its doors to Wu-Tang Clan, Florence and the Machine, and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood. Despite the variety of acts, however, nothing could have prepared viewers for Monday’s episode starring… the cast of Sesame Street.

The appearance of the iconic Sesame Street characters comes as the beloved children’s TV series celebrates its 50th anniversary. Big Bird, Elmo, Bert and Ernie, Cookie Monster, Rosita, and others presented a heartwarming six-song set, which included program favorites like “What I Am” and the “Sunny Days” theme song. A few of NPR’s own staffers even got to join in, too.



This Tiny Desk Concert was filmed while Sesame Street was visiting Washington, DC as part of a 10-date nationwide tour. The city’s Mayor Muriel Bowser recently proclaimed June 7th as Sesame Street Day.

Check out the concert below, followed by pics from the characters’ DC adventures.

Washington, D.C. has some of the nicest monuments! Real beauties. pic.twitter.com/5NjkJQ6Uua — Oscar the Grouch (@OscarTheGrouch) June 7, 2019

Did you spot the new bird species in DC today?! Welcome to DC @sesamestreet! pic.twitter.com/LnWGNqxrwp — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 6, 2019

Last month, New York City officially named one of its intersections after the educational TV show.