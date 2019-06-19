Sharon Van Etten shares video for “No One’s Easy to Love”: Watch

Sharon Van Etten’s latest full-length, Remind Me Tomorrow, isn’t just her best album to date, it’s one of the best albums of the year, period. It sees the indie rocker getting more adventurous than ever, adding bold and complex textures to bolster her songwriting. In the new video for the album track “No One’s Easy to Love”, however, she takes a decidedly simpler, rawer approach.

Directed by Katherine Dieckmann (who shot the Remind Me Tomorrow cover image and also helmed the “Jupiter 4” video), the clip surrounds Van Etten in the stark, brutalist architecture of Albany, New York’s Empire State Plaza. With each step, she feels the sharp regret of the song, each lyric cutting straight like the lines of the buildings around her.



Watch the “No One’s Easy to Love” video below.

Sharon Van Etten has a full slate of summer tour dates supporting Remind Me Tomorrow, including a recently announced run with Bon Iver. She’s even got her first 2020 dates on the docket: an appearance at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in January. Find her full itinerary below, and get tickets to all her dates here.

Sharon Van Etten 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

06/22 – New York, NY @ ALT92.3 Inaugural Summer Open

06/29 – Worthy Farm, UK @ Glastonbury

07/01 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

07/02 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival

07/07 – Soliera, IT @ Artivive

07/08 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto Nplugged

07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/25 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Festival

07/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo Festival

08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/14 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival

08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/18 – Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival

08/20 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Tyne Theatre and Opera House

08/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre at Edinburgh International Festival

08/22 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *

09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

09/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *

09/07 – Vancouver, CA @ Pacific Coliseum *

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

11/15 – Mexico City, MC @ Corona Capital

01/18-22 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival

* = w/ Bon Iver