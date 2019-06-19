Sharon Van Etten shares video for “No One’s Easy to Love”: Watch

Sharon Van Etten’s latest full-length, Remind Me Tomorrow, isn’t just her best album to date, it’s one of the best albums of the year, period. It sees the indie rocker getting more adventurous than ever, adding bold and complex textures to bolster her songwriting. In the new video for the album track “No One’s Easy to Love”, however, she takes a decidedly simpler, rawer approach.
Directed by Katherine Dieckmann (who shot the Remind Me Tomorrow cover image and also helmed the “Jupiter 4” video), the clip surrounds Van Etten in the stark, brutalist architecture of Albany, New York’s Empire State Plaza. With each step, she feels the sharp regret of the song, each lyric cutting straight like the lines of the buildings around her.
Watch the “No One’s Easy to Love” video below.
Sharon Van Etten has a full slate of summer tour dates supporting Remind Me Tomorrow, including a recently announced run with Bon Iver. She’s even got her first 2020 dates on the docket: an appearance at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in January. Find her full itinerary below, and get tickets to all her dates here.
Sharon Van Etten 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
06/22 – New York, NY @ ALT92.3 Inaugural Summer Open
06/29 – Worthy Farm, UK @ Glastonbury
07/01 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
07/02 – Cambridge, UK @ The Junction
07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
07/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Vida Festival
07/07 – Soliera, IT @ Artivive
07/08 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto Nplugged
07/11 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/12 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/25 – Calgary, AB @ Calgary Folk Festival
07/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Interstellar Rodeo Festival
08/02 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (Lollapalooza Aftershow)
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/14 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock Festival
08/16 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/17 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/18 – Brecon, UK @ Green Man Festival
08/20 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ Tyne Theatre and Opera House
08/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Leith Theatre at Edinburgh International Festival
08/22 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *
09/03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *
09/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre *
09/07 – Vancouver, CA @ Pacific Coliseum *
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *
09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *
09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *
09/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
11/15 – Mexico City, MC @ Corona Capital
01/18-22 – Quintana Roo, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky Festival
* = w/ Bon Iver