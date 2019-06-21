Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello release steamy new collaboration “Señorita”: Stream

Over the last week, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been teasing their latest collaboration all over social media. Now, the duo have finally released their highly anticipated new track, “Señorita”, along with a steamy new music video.

With a sultry, snapping Latin flair, “Señorita” plays out like an ’80s summer romance movie. The boy spots the girl across the beach in Miami, and before you know it, they’re dancing until the sky turns orange and red from the sunrise. “Locked in the hotel/ There’s just some things that never change,” Cabello sings. “You say, ‘We’re just friends’/ But friends don’t know the way you taste-la-la-la.”



The romance comes to life in the steamy music video. The clip finds Mendes as the slick biker who catches the eye of Cabello’s beautiful waitress. It’s a game of romantic cat-and-mouse, one that ends right where Cabello sadly imagined it would. Watch the Dave Meyers-directed video below.

In other news, Cabello recently collaborated with Mark Ronson on a new track, “Find U Again” of the pop producer’s new album, Late Night Feeling. Mendes, on the other hand, recently joined forces with Miley Cyrus for a take on “In My Blood” during the 2019 Grammy Awards.

