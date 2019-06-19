Sheer Mag have detailed a new album, A Distant Call, to follow up their 2017 debut LP, Need to Feel Your Love. What’s more, the pop-punk act are previewing the forthcoming collection with lead single, “Blood From a Stone”, and have announced an extensive roster of North American and European tour dates for the fall.
Due out on August 23rd via Sheer Mag’s own label, Wilsuns RC, the group’s sophomore effort merges the personal with the political. Presented almost as a concept album, the narrative arc draws on frontwoman Tina Halladay’s past life experiences when she was broke, newly single, and dealing with the death of her father.
As Halladay explained, “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.”
However, underneath the narrative of with A Distant Call, Sheer Mag also makes a subtle argument for socialism. Explained guitarist and lyricist Matt Palmer, “We’re talking about how late capitalism alienates and commodifies whatever is in its path without using the term ‘late capitalism.'” After the album’s protagonist acknowledges her pain and decides to move forward, the end of the record recognizes that the system and rich politicians are more in control of her life than she is.
To support the new LP, Sheer Mag has released lead single “Blood From a Stone”, which sets the tone of the entire release. As the first song on the record, it kicks off the narrative, offering up pretext from Tina’s life a few years ago. Take a listen for yourself below.
A Distant Call Artwork:
A Distant Call Tracklist:
01. Steel Sharpens Steel
02. Blood From A Stone
03. Unfound Manifest
04. Silver Line
05. Hardly To Blame
06. Cold Sword
07. Chopping Block
08. The Right Stuff
09. The Killer
10. Keep On Runnin
To support A Distant Call, Sheer Mag has announced an expansive fall tour, which spans North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. After the group’s West Coast run during the summer, the band will pick back up at the end of August with a series of shows across the United States. After the USA leg ends in mid-October, the group will celebrate the weeks surrounding Halloween touring in Europe. Check out the full itinerary below.
Sheer Mag 2019 Tour Dates:
06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
06/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
06/25 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater
06/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
06/28 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project
06/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall
06/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
07/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon
07/03 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic
07/05 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers
07/06–07/07 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo
08/30 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
09/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/07 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW@Madison
09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
09/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
09/10 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
09/12 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
09/14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
09/21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom
09/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
09/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/28 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite
09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s
10/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
10/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
10/26 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape
10/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
10/29 – Hamburg, DK @ Molotow
10/30 – Berlin, DK @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz
11/02 – London, UK @ Mirrors Festival
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes
11/05 – Dublin, IR @ Grand Social
11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/08 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019
11/09 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender