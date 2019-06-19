Sheer Mag, photo by Marie Lin

Sheer Mag have detailed a new album, A Distant Call, to follow up their 2017 debut LP, Need to Feel Your Love. What’s more, the pop-punk act are previewing the forthcoming collection with lead single, “Blood From a Stone”, and have announced an extensive roster of North American and European tour dates for the fall.

Due out on August 23rd via Sheer Mag’s own label, Wilsuns RC, the group’s sophomore effort merges the personal with the political. Presented almost as a concept album, the narrative arc draws on frontwoman Tina Halladay’s past life experiences when she was broke, newly single, and dealing with the death of her father.



As Halladay explained, “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.”

However, underneath the narrative of with A Distant Call, Sheer Mag also makes a subtle argument for socialism. Explained guitarist and lyricist Matt Palmer, “We’re talking about how late capitalism alienates and commodifies whatever is in its path without using the term ‘late capitalism.'” After the album’s protagonist acknowledges her pain and decides to move forward, the end of the record recognizes that the system and rich politicians are more in control of her life than she is.

To support the new LP, Sheer Mag has released lead single “Blood From a Stone”, which sets the tone of the entire release. As the first song on the record, it kicks off the narrative, offering up pretext from Tina’s life a few years ago. Take a listen for yourself below.

A Distant Call Artwork:

A Distant Call Tracklist:

01. Steel Sharpens Steel

02. Blood From A Stone

03. Unfound Manifest

04. Silver Line

05. Hardly To Blame

06. Cold Sword

07. Chopping Block

08. The Right Stuff

09. The Killer

10. Keep On Runnin

To support A Distant Call, Sheer Mag has announced an expansive fall tour, which spans North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. After the group’s West Coast run during the summer, the band will pick back up at the end of August with a series of shows across the United States. After the USA leg ends in mid-October, the group will celebrate the weeks surrounding Halloween touring in Europe. Check out the full itinerary below.

Sheer Mag 2019 Tour Dates:

06/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

06/25 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

06/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

06/28 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

06/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall

06/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

07/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

07/03 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

07/05 – Fresno, CA @ Strummers

07/06–07/07 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

08/30 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/01 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/06 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/07 – Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW@Madison

09/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

09/09 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

09/10 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/12 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

09/14 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

09/21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

09/24 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/28 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite

09/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s

10/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/02 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

10/04 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/05 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/11 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/26 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape

10/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

10/29 – Hamburg, DK @ Molotow

10/30 – Berlin, DK @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

11/02 – London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/05 – Dublin, IR @ Grand Social

11/06 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019

11/09 – Benidorm, ES @ Primavera Weekender