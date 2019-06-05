Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, and Maren Morris team for “Prove You Wrong”: Stream

Sheryl Crow, Stevie Nicks, and Maren Morris

Later this year, Sheryl Crow will release Threads, an effort she’s previously called her “final album.” After last month’s collaboration with Johnny Cash, the country star has previewed the star-studded LP with a new track featuring heavy-hitters Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris.

With “Prove You Wrong”, the trio of women vocalists lean into the power of their femininity. For the triumphant chorus, they sing, “It wouldn’t take much to prove you wrong/ I got my mind made up and my high heels on.” However, Nicks and Morris aren’t the only special guests on the tune. The song also features blistering guitar work from the Eagles’ Joe Walsh and Vince Gill.



(Listen: Sheryl Crow on What Changed From Woodstock ’94 to ’99)

As Crow told iHeartRadio, Stevie Nicks was “one of the first people” she thought of when it came to choosing collaborators for Threads. Crow explained,

“I sent her this song and said, ‘Would you record with me?’ And she did and it was just a beautiful experience. Then I felt like, ‘You know what would be really cool is to be able to pay it forward to someone who I feel like is an extension of Stevie and I.’ We both grew up loving rock and roll. Maren is a really tough, but super sweet, great songwriter, great musician, and I think she’s going to be around for a long time. I’ve loved getting to know her and getting to work with her. So, I asked her if she would be a part of this collaboration that Stevie and I did, and that’s how ‘Prove You Wrong’ came about.”

Listen to the empowering number via the lyric video below.

“Prove You Wrong” follows up Sheryl Crow and the late Johnny Cash’s take on “Redemption Day”, a track originally off Crow’s 1996 sophomore LP. In support of Threads, the singer has also released “Live Wire”, which features Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples. In addition to these iconic names, the upcoming album includes contributions from Keith Richards, Don Henley, Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Eric Clapton, Sting, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, St. Vincent, Margo Price, and Brandi Carlile.

Below, revisit Crow's appearance on Kyle Meredith with… from last year.

