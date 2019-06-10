ShipRocked 2020 lineup: Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Living Colour, and more

ShipRocked 2020

The 11th edition of ShipRocked Cruise has revealed its lineup. Next year’s event is scheduled to take place February 1st through 6th with the Carnival Valor setting sail from New Orleans and making stops in Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Halestorm and Alter Bridge headline the 2020 bill, along with more than two dozen rock and metal acts, including Asking Alexandria, Badflower, Beartooth, Black Stone Cherry, Cane Hill, Dead Posey, Dead Sara, DED, Goodbye June, Hands Like Houses, Hyro The Hero, Ice Nine Kills, Living Colour, Of Mice & Men, Royal Tusk, SHVPES, Vein, We Are Band Nerds, and more acts to be named later.



As is the case every year at ShipRocked, an all-star band called The Stowaways will be put together for special performances of classic songs throughout the cruise.

“The last time we were castaways on ShipRocked it was a blast! I don’t know what was more fun, the epic non-stop rock shows or just being able to party one on one with all of our super fans!” Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale said in a statement. “We out-ran a storm, Arejay gave interviews with a rubber chicken in an elevator, we handed out free drinks to anyone who wanted them, I even got lucky… playing roulette! I can’t wait to make new memories with all of you!”

“I always look forward to hanging with all of our friends on ShipRocked,” added Alter Bridge guitarist Mark Tremonti. “It is definitely one of the highlights of our tour; see you all soon!”

“It’s the 11th voyage of ShipRocked, so naturally we are gonna crank it up one louder! SR20 promises to deliver one of the most incredible and diverse lineups we’ve ever hosted aboard, and we couldn’t be more excited for our guests to ‘Rock Hard and Vacation Harder’ with all of our performers next February,” ShipRocked creator and producer Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment said.

Koenig added, “We’re also stoked to be sailing for the first time from the Big Easy – a city which is ready made for our ShipRocker Krewe – and to throw a proper week long Carnivàle! We’ll have dat boat brimmin’ with plenty of booze, beads and beaucoup bands, ready to Laissez les bon temps Roche… Let the good times ROCK!”

Staterooms for the ShipRocked 2020 cruise are already sold out, but those who would like to get on a wait list may do so at ShipRocked’s website.