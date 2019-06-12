Shura announces new album, forevher, shares “religion (u can lay your hands on me)”: Stream

Shura, photo by Hollie Fernando

Shura has announced her new album, forevher. Due out August 16th via Secretly Canadian, the sophomore effort comes three years after the British musician’s 2016 debut, Nothing’s Real.

The CoSigned artist born Alexandra Denton co-produced the record alongside Joel Pott. It features musical contributions from Jagwar Ma’s Jona Ma, Whitney’s Will Miller, and T-E-E-D, plus vocal performances by Rosie Lowe, Kerry Leatham, Nimmo’s Reva.



In a press release, Shura describes forevher as “a soul record, sung by someone who doesn’t have a traditional soul voice.” The lyrical content was largely inspired by her long-distance relationship, “a classic NYC-to-London, but one told through the totally modern filter of dating apps, unanswered texts, and Skype chats.” That was clear on lead single “BKLYNLDN”, and now that latest track, “religion (u can lay your hands on me)”, further explores queer love in the age of smartphones.

Layers of synthesizers and digitalized strings roll out a funky electro-soul dance floor on the new song. Shura uses the sensual grooves to express her growing desire for physical contact with her girlfriend from afar, and director Chloe Wallace translates that through religious imagery in the accompanying video. The clip sees Shura as the figurehead of a religion that features traditional iconography, but actually encourages lesbian love.

Check out the “religion (u can lay your hands on me)” video below.

Pre-orders for Shura’s forevher are going on now. Find the tracklist and album art down below.

forevher Artwork:

forevher Tracklist:

01. thats me, just a sweet melody

02. side effects

03. religion (u can lay your hands on me)

04. the stage

05. BKLYNLDN

06. tommy

07. princess leia

08. flyin’

09. forever

10. control

11. skyline, be mine

Shura has added a few dates to her upcoming tour supporting forevher. Included are stops at Glastonbury and Austin City Limits, so check below for the full schedule. Snag tickets here.

Shura 2019 Tour Dates:

06/19 – London, UK @ Moth Club

06/27 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

06/29 – Worthy Farm, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

08/30-09/01 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

09/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/17 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/04 – Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse

11/05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

11/06 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

11/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil

11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/13 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

11/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester