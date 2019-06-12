Shura announces new album, forevher, shares “religion (u can lay your hands on me)”: Stream

Shura has announced her new album, forevher. Due out August 16th via Secretly Canadian, the sophomore effort comes three years after the British musician’s 2016 debut, Nothing’s Real.
The CoSigned artist born Alexandra Denton co-produced the record alongside Joel Pott. It features musical contributions from Jagwar Ma’s Jona Ma, Whitney’s Will Miller, and T-E-E-D, plus vocal performances by Rosie Lowe, Kerry Leatham, Nimmo’s Reva.
In a press release, Shura describes forevher as “a soul record, sung by someone who doesn’t have a traditional soul voice.” The lyrical content was largely inspired by her long-distance relationship, “a classic NYC-to-London, but one told through the totally modern filter of dating apps, unanswered texts, and Skype chats.” That was clear on lead single “BKLYNLDN”, and now that latest track, “religion (u can lay your hands on me)”, further explores queer love in the age of smartphones.
Layers of synthesizers and digitalized strings roll out a funky electro-soul dance floor on the new song. Shura uses the sensual grooves to express her growing desire for physical contact with her girlfriend from afar, and director Chloe Wallace translates that through religious imagery in the accompanying video. The clip sees Shura as the figurehead of a religion that features traditional iconography, but actually encourages lesbian love.
Check out the “religion (u can lay your hands on me)” video below.
Pre-orders for Shura’s forevher are going on now. Find the tracklist and album art down below.
forevher Artwork:
forevher Tracklist:
01. thats me, just a sweet melody
02. side effects
03. religion (u can lay your hands on me)
04. the stage
05. BKLYNLDN
06. tommy
07. princess leia
08. flyin’
09. forever
10. control
11. skyline, be mine
Shura has added a few dates to her upcoming tour supporting forevher. Included are stops at Glastonbury and Austin City Limits, so check below for the full schedule. Snag tickets here.
Shura 2019 Tour Dates:
06/19 – London, UK @ Moth Club
06/27 – Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
06/29 – Worthy Farm, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
08/30-09/01 – Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
09/27 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
09/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/04-06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/17 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/18 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/04 – Paris, FR @ Café de la Danse
11/05 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor
11/06 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo
11/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Hotel Cecil
11/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
11/13 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
11/14 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/16 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
11/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz Manchester