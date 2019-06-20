Sleater-Kinney perform “Hurry on Home” on Fallon: Watch

Sleater-Kinney on The Tonight Show

The ladies of Sleater-Kinney returned to the late-night TV stage on Wednesday night, visiting The Tonight Show to preview their forthcoming album, The Center Won’t Hold. As a series of shadow-like images were projected in the background, the trio of Carrie Brownstein, Corin Tucker, and Janet Weiss performed the album’s first single, “Hurry on Home”. Catch the replay below.

The Center Won’t Hold, the St. Vincent-produced follow-up to 2015’s reunion LP, No Cities to Love, is out August 16th via Mom + Pop Records. Recently, they released “The Future Is Here” as the second single. The band will head out on tour beginning in October, and you can get tickets here.



(Read: 10 Must-See LGBTQ+ Musicians On Tour This Summer)