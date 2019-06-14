Sleater-Kinney unveil “The Future Is Here” from St. Vincent-produced new album: Stream

Sleater-Kinney with St. Vincent, photo by Jonny Stills

Over the last few months, Sleater-Kinney have been hyping their new St. Vincent-produced album The Center Won’t Hold. After releasing “Hurry on Home” as the first single, the band returns today with additional album details along with a second teaser track.

The Center Won’t Hold is out August 16th release via Mom + Pop Records. Spanning 11 tracks, it marks the band’s ninth album to date and serves as the follow-up to 2015’s reunion LP, No Cities to Love.



As the latest preview of the album, Sleater-Kinney have shared “The Future Is Here”. Take a listen below.

The Center Won’t Hold Artwork:

The Center Won’t Hold Tracklist:

01. The Center Won’t Hold

02. Hurry on Home

03. Reach Out

04. Can I Go On

05. Restless

06. Ruins

07. LOVE

08. Bad Dance

09. The Future Is Here

10. The Dog/The Body

11. Broken

Sleater-Kinney have also expanded their upcoming tour, including new dates in Chicago, Oakland, Portland, and Seattle, as well as a leg of UK/European shows. See the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Sleater-Kinney 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

09/05-07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

10/09 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre

10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

11/01 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/18 – Dublin, IE @ Astra

02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

02/21 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

02/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

02/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

02/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

02/27 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

02/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/01 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street