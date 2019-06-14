Sleater-Kinney unveil “The Future Is Here” from St. Vincent-produced new album: Stream

Over the last few months, Sleater-Kinney have been hyping their new St. Vincent-produced album The Center Won’t Hold. After releasing “Hurry on Home” as the first single, the band returns today with additional album details along with a second teaser track.
The Center Won’t Hold is out August 16th release via Mom + Pop Records. Spanning 11 tracks, it marks the band’s ninth album to date and serves as the follow-up to 2015’s reunion LP, No Cities to Love.
As the latest preview of the album, Sleater-Kinney have shared “The Future Is Here”. Take a listen below.
The Center Won’t Hold Artwork:
The Center Won’t Hold Tracklist:
01. The Center Won’t Hold
02. Hurry on Home
03. Reach Out
04. Can I Go On
05. Restless
06. Ruins
07. LOVE
08. Bad Dance
09. The Future Is Here
10. The Dog/The Body
11. Broken
Sleater-Kinney have also expanded their upcoming tour, including new dates in Chicago, Oakland, Portland, and Seattle, as well as a leg of UK/European shows. See the updated itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Sleater-Kinney 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/05-07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
10/09 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre
10/11 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
10/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/13 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/29 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
10/31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
11/01 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
11/05 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/07 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/08 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
11/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/20 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/18 – Dublin, IE @ Astra
02/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/21 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
02/22 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
02/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
02/27 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
02/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/01 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street