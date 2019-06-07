Slipknot, photo by Alexandria Crahan-Conway

Slipknot are headlining the Rock am Ring Festival this weekend in Germany, and the band’s legion of fans who can’t attend are in luck, as the metal veterans will livestream the entire show in HD.

The stream will launch via YouTube when the band’s set begins at 4:45 p.m. ET this Sunday (June 9th). Tune in via the player embedded below.



Slipknot have been steadily building the hype for their forthcoming studio album, We Are Not Your Kind (out August 9th), so expect to hear the first single “Unsainted” and the non-album track “All Out Life”, both of which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month. One thing is for certain: frontman Corey Taylor may want to avoid hitting any Dokken-like high notes.

The stream doubles as a proper showcase of the band’s festival-heavy European tour in June and the “Knotfest Roadshow” across North America with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth later this summer. Tickets are available here.

Come right back here on Sunday to watch Slipknot perform at Rock Am Ring.