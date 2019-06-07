Sløtface, photo by Jonathan Vivaas Kise

Pop punks Sløtface return today with “Telepathetic”. The track marks the Norwegian outfit’s first new music since they burst onto the scene with 2017’s catchy, referential debut full-length Try Not to Freak Out.

It seems the quartet are still attempting to take their own advice, as Sløtface’s “Telepathic” finds them trying to convince themselves to take action. “Begging for something exciting to happen/ You’ve been praying for that spark,” they sing out. “Thinking if you think hard you’ll make it happen/ Telepathetic.” Full of driving bass and crunchy guitars that squeal out of torn speakers, the song is an anthem reminding you not to get apathetic about your desires.



“It’s pretty much just about feeling you’re in the wrong place, like a small town or a job you don’t like, and thinking ‘there must be something else,” singer Haley Shea told triple j. Take a listen below.

Sløtface’s “Telepathetic” is our first taste of the band’s upcoming sophomore album. More info about the record is expected soon.