Snail Mail is reissuing her 2016 debut EP, Habit, via Matador Records. It’s available to stream below through Apple Music or Spotify, with physical copies hitting shelves August 30th.

The remastered re-release of Habit comes with fresh artwork. Along with the EP’s six original tracks, the reissue boasts Snail Mail’s cover of Courtney Love’s “The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl in the World”, which was previously only available as an Amazon exclusive.



Habit, which features standout indie hit “Thinning”, helped Lindsey Jordan ink a deal with Matador, where she later released her acclaimed full-length debut, Lush.

Our former Artist of the Month will soon embark on a North American summer tour, tickets for which can be purchased here. She recently contributed a Simlish version of “Pristine” for The Sims 4: Living Island.

Habit Artwork:

Habit Tracklist:

01. Thinning

02. Habit

03. Static Buzz

04. Dirt

05. Slug

06. Stick

07. The 2nd Most Beautiful Girl In The World