Instagram influencers are flocking to Chernobyl

HBO’s Chernobyl has been successful at a lot of things. It’s a fairly gripping “examination of fatal bureaucracy,” a lesson for burgeoning nuclear powers, and kindling for the Russian propaganda machine. It also appears to be the inspiration for social media users to go out and do it for the gram.
The Chernobyl site in Ukraine has been an open tourist destination since 2011, with tours taking visitors around the power plant and the nearby abandoned town of Pripyat. As often happens when a specific location becomes the subject of a media event, tourism has spiked sharply since HBO aired Chernobyl. In fact, CNN reports that tour bookings have jumped some 35% from the same time last year.
And of course, many of those tourists are posting about their trips on social media. The unfathomable horror of a manmade disaster that cost the lives and damaged the health of untold thousands is not immune to the spectacle of Instagram.
It’s hard to flatly fault someone for taking a picture at a tourist destination — even a tragic one like Chernobyl. But in the age of social media, where influencers and wannabe influencers seem to be using the disaster site as an “aesthetic,” it’s kind of two-thousand-and-gross. Especially when some are taking pictures of their underwear-clad butts in front of the ruins of buildings… because nothing says “sexy” like the gruesome death of innocent people.
Even Craig Mazin, the creator of the Chernobyl series, isn’t thrilled with the social media influx. In response to some of the images, he tweeted, “If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.”
Find some examples of Chernobyl visitors doing it for the gram below (h/t @komacore), followed by Mazin’s full tweet (via Buzzfeed).
View this post on Instagram
Inside the control room of the destroyed unit 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant ☢️ Yesterday I had the chance to visit one of the most fascinating but also most terrible places on earth – control room number 4 ChNPP. Amongst other things, the actions taken in this room 33 years ago led to the worlds worst nuclear disaster. Standing there is just indescribable, it’s shocking and something I will never forget 🙏🏼 Diesen Ort zu betreten, die Geschichten und Handlungen, die sich vor 33 Jahren dort abgespielt haben, in Gedanken vor sich zu sehen und zu wissen wie sehr sie ganze Welt beeinflusst haben, ist etwas das man nicht in Worte fassen kann… Ein Ort, der an Faszination aber auch an tiefer Betroffenheit kaum zu übertreffen ist ☢️ in meiner Story nehme ich euch in das Atomkraftwerk mit ☢️ #chernobyl #nuclearpowerplant #reactor4
View this post on Instagram
Нарешті руки дійшли і до фотозвіту з зони відчуження. Покинуте і пусте, небезпечне і забруднене радіацією… ну, по правді, все не зовсім так. Місто-привид зараз густо населене найрізноманітнішими видами тварин, як ми і зрозуміли буквально через кілька хвилин після перетину своєрідного кордону зони. Густі ліси, що стали домівкою для цілих табунів коней, зграй птахів, лисиць, оленят та інших тварин зовсім не несуть атмосфери відчуження та ізольованості, не кажучи вже про туристів найрізноманітнішого походження (яких тут можна зустріти найчастіше). Припять стала для мене містом когнітивного дисонансу, коли квіти рясними кущам цвітуть серед уже зруйнованих часом тротуарів і будівель, а тваринний світ населяє водойми і ліси навколо. Попри загальний острах до цих земель, рівень радіації не несе небезпеки для життя, а на туристичних маршрутах і зовсім безпечний. Вражає, і, як не дивно, радує те, що природа настільки швидко і майстерно відвоювала свої володіння, як тільки людина пішла, навіть попри залишений нею отруйний слід. І тому такий туристичний об’єкт як «чорнобильська зона» є під загрозою зникнення – усі залишені сільські хатки розваляться, захоронивши під собою залишки пам`яті про колишніх мешканців, коріння дерев зруйнує всякі залишки фундаменту чи асфальту, а такі історично важливі будівлі як лікарня у Прип’яті, куди у першу чергу привозили пожежників із АЕС у 1986 році, може просто зникнути у лісовій рощі. До речі, у саму лікарню туристичні групи не заводять, тим більше у знаменитий підвал цієї будівлі, де до сих пір знаходиться спецодяг, знятий з пожежників у ту саму рокову ніч. Ці речі до сих пір несуть серйозну радіаційну небезпеку – у самому холі лікарні збереглася хустинка, що належала одному з пожежників, і що до цього дня заставляє показники дозиметра значно підскочити, показавши вагомий рівень радіації. Неймовірним для мене було те, що до самого четвертого реактору можна було підійти настільки близько. У голові це місце по замовчуванню отруйне, небезпечне і смертельне. Таким воно по своїй суті і залишилося, лише сховане під масивним саркофагом. Своєрідна «скринька пандори», вічний пам`ятник жахливому і жорстокому лицемірству радянського режиму.
View this post on Instagram
#urbex #urbexworld #urbexpeople #urbex_supreme #urbex_underground #urbexing #urbexplaces #abandoned #abandonedworld #abandoned_junkies #abandonedphotography #abandoned_exellence #tchernobyl #tjernobyl #tschornobyl #chernóbil #chernobyl #tsjernobyl #prypiat #prypjat #prípiat #pripyat #stalker #darktourism #chernobylart
It's wonderful that #ChernobylHBO has inspired a wave of tourism to the Zone of Exclusion. But yes, I've seen the photos going around.
If you visit, please remember that a terrible tragedy occurred there. Comport yourselves with respect for all who suffered and sacrificed.
— Craig Mazin (@clmazin) June 11, 2019