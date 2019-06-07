Sonic Youth share Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 live album: Stream

Sonic Youth's Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008

Sonic Youth have released their new(ish) live album, Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008, via Matador Records. Originally released as a bonus gift with their final full-length record, 2009’s The Eternal, the 10-track LP is now available as a standalone collection on major streaming services for the first time.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 was recorded at the River to River Festival over a decade ago. The set included several tracks from the Daydream Nation, like The Sprawl”, “Hey Joni”, and two-thirds of “The Trilogy” with the pairing of “The Wonder” and “Hyperstation”. The band also played fan favorites such as “100%”, “She Is Not Alone”, and “World Looks Red”.



You can stream the live release on streaming services below.

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 Artwork:

Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 Tracklist:

01. She Is Not Alone

02. The Sprawl

03. World Looks Red

04. Jams Run Free

05. Hey Joni

06. The Wonder

07. Hyperstation

08. Bull In The Heather

09. 100%

10. Making The Nature Scene