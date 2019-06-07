Sonic Youth share Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 live album: Stream

Sonic Youth have released their new(ish) live album, Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008, via Matador Records. Originally released as a bonus gift with their final full-length record, 2009’s The Eternal, the 10-track LP is now available as a standalone collection on major streaming services for the first time.
Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 was recorded at the River to River Festival over a decade ago. The set included several tracks from the Daydream Nation, like The Sprawl”, “Hey Joni”, and two-thirds of “The Trilogy” with the pairing of “The Wonder” and “Hyperstation”. The band also played fan favorites such as “100%”, “She Is Not Alone”, and “World Looks Red”.
You can stream the live release on streaming services below.
Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 Artwork:
Battery Park, NYC: July 4, 2008 Tracklist:
01. She Is Not Alone
02. The Sprawl
03. World Looks Red
04. Jams Run Free
05. Hey Joni
06. The Wonder
07. Hyperstation
08. Bull In The Heather
09. 100%
10. Making The Nature Scene