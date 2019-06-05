As part of their 35th anniversary celebration, Soundgarden are gifting fans with a special concert film this summer. The project captures the rock outfit’s now-legendary Live from the Artists Den performance in Los Angeles back in 2013. Ahead of the film’s release, Soundgarden will hold exclusive, one-night-only IMAX screenings around the world.

IMAX will present Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den on July 1st in markets all across South America, North America, Asia, and beyond. The entire concert film was digitally remastered specifically for IMAX theaters. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 7th here.



The iconic February 17th, 2013 concert concluded Soundgarden’s sold-out winter tour supporting King Animal and featured a two-and-a-half-hour set of fan favorites, rarities, and hits. Of the 29 songs performed that evening at The Wiltern, 21 had never before been released on a concert film. Additionally, Live from the Artists Den includes the group’s first-ever live performance of King Animal cut “Blind Dogs”.

Speaking on behalf of the Chris Cornell family estate, his widow Vicky said, “This live show was really special, and I know how much fun Chris had that night. The idea of giving fans the opportunity to experience it in its entirety is something I’m proud to share with them.”

Later this month, a handful of regular theater screenings will be shown in New York, LA, and the band’s Seattle hometown. Physical copies of the concert film, as well as a live album version, hit store shelves July 26th.

Check out the “Blind Dogs” performance from Live from the Artists Den: