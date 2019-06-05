Spiritualized perform “I’m Your Man” on Colbert: Watch

Spiritualized on Colbert

Jason Pierce’s space-rock project Spiritualized recently finished up a spring tour across the US. On Tuesday night, Pierce stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

In continued support of last year’s nearly flawless And Nothing Hurt, the UK musician delivered a standout performance of “I’m Your Man”, complete with a horn section and backing vocalists.Replay video footage below.



(Read: Jason Pierce Gives a Track By Track Breakdown of New Album, And Nothing Hurt)

Named the 10th best album of 2018, Spiritualized’s And Nothing Hurt proved “that rock isn’t dead and that maybe everyone else just isn’t trying enough.” Pierce will next hit up European festivals like End of the Road in England and Roskilde in Denmark.