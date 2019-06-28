Stardust release “Music Sounds Better with You” digitally for first time ever: Stream

Stardust

For over two decades, Stardust’s “Music Sounds Better with You” has been a dance party staple. Yet it has never been available on digital streaming services, and it’s been out of print on vinyl for years. That all changes today, as Because Music has today reissued the classic cut.

Stardust was the short lived project of Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter and Alex Braxe along with vocalist Benjamin Diamond. While “Music Sounds Better with You” was a massive success, the trio never recorded a follow-up, despite reportedly being offered a ludicrous amount of money to produce a full-length album.



Still, that one track has maintained icon status even 22 years after it was released. Now, you can stream it at will on services like Spotify and Apple Music. What’s more Michel Gondry’s music video has also been remastered and re-released (stay tuned for a link).

Stardust’s “Music Sounds Better with You” is also now available on vinyl.