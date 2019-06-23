Steph Curry had to turn down a role in Space Jam 2

LeBron James and Steph Curry

Although the picture’s coming together about which professional athletes are going to join LeBron James in Space Jam 2, it’s now confirmed that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won’t be.

A recent profile in The New York Times on Curry, after the Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in this year’s NBA Finals, includes a brief mention by Curry that he had to decline an offer to appear in the sequel to the 1995 live-action/animation fan favorite. On Twitter, Sopan Deb (the profile’s author) included a bit more about an appearance by the future Hall of Famer not working out due to scheduling issues:



Curry on Space Jam 2: It was "for sure" hard to turn down. pic.twitter.com/ZDOVZXaul0 — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 22, 2019

But while Curry won’t be able to appear in the July 2021 sequel, another recent tweet from The Athletic NBA reporter Shams Charania stirred up speculation about who might, although a full cast has not yet been confirmed.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the Looney Tunes prepare to make their triumphant comeback next year, alongside some of basketball’s most notable names. And hey, if Davis does end up co-starring, he and LeBron will now be able to film together on the Lakers’ off days.