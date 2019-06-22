Stephen King, Martin Sheen, Robert De Niro, and more breakdown the Mueller Report: Watch

Stephen King breaks down the Mueller Report

Remember the Mueller Report? Stephen King does. So does Robert De Niro. Especially Martin Sheen. That’s why they’ve all gathered together to break it down for an American public that has no interest sorting through the 448-page report.

Director Rob Reiner helmed the NowThis video that sees a smorgasbord of celebrities digest two volumes worth of an investigation. In addition to the aforementioned, you’ll see Rosie Perez, Laurence Fishburne, George Takei, and Jonathan Van Ness.



“Mueller delivered his report on March 22nd, and it contains the most damning evidence ever compiled against a sitting U.S. president,” Takei warns.

As Perez quickly points out, “Yet, virtually no one has read it.” If they did, of course, they would be far more alarmed at the findings of the investigation that clearly show obstruction and collusion on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Watch below for insight on each and every point. In related news, Elle writer E. Jean Carroll has accused Trump of raping her over 20 years ago at a New York department store. She reported she still has the unwashed coat she was wearing at the time.

Once again, watch the video below.