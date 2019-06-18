Steve Gunn shares two new freewheeling singles “Be Still Moon” and “Shrunken Heads”: Stream

Steve Gunn, photo by Annabel Mehran

Brooklyn-based folk rock artist Steve Gunn has shared two new songs: “Be Still Moon” and “Shrunken Heads”. This digital double single was recorded during the same sessions that resulted in his newest album, The Unseen In Between. Both tracks didn’t make sense in the context of the album, so Gunn decided to release them separately from the record.

“Be Still Moon” is a freewheeling acoustic waltz that highlights just what a remarkable guitarist Gunn is. During the song’s final minute, he builds up to a beautiful cascading melody that layers over humming harmonies and a sunny, finger-plucked acoustic reprise. It’s the perfect type of track to segue into the summer.



The second track, “Shrunken Heads”, opts for a call-and-response refrain that brings to mind Andrew Bird. His dexterous guitar skills once again take the spotlight, though more bashfully than in “Be Still Moon”, opting for a lackadaisical delivery. It’s clear right away that these were worth releasing, even if just as standalone tracks. Stream both songs below.

<a href="http://stevegunn.bandcamp.com/album/be-still-moon-shrunken-heads">Be Still Moon / Shrunken Heads by Steve Gunn</a>

If “Shrunken Heads” sounds familiar, then you’ve been paying close attention. Back in 2017, Gunn released a different rendition of the song for Our First 100 Days, the massive project from a few years back that released one rare, unreleased, or exclusive song from major artists for each day of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. All profits raised from the project benefit organizations centered around climate change, women’s rights, immigration, and other issues directly affected by Trump’s favored policies.

Steve Gunn just finished doing a big tour — and now he’s extending that tour even longer. He recently added a few new tour dates to his upcoming trek, including a stint alongside Dinosaur Jr.. Find an updated list below.

Steve Gunn 2019 Tour Dates:

07/04 — Lyon, France @ Sonic Lyon

07/06 — Corniche des Îles, France @ Pointu Festival

07/11-14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Fest

07/24 — Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall %

07/25 — Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace %

07/26 — Newport, RI @ Newport Congregational

07/27 — Burlington, VT @ Artsriot %

07/28 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz %

07/30 — Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern %

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

08/01 — Baltimore, MD @ WTMD First Thursday

08/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

08/03 — Brooklyn, NY @ Industry City ^

08/04 — Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Merleyn

08/25 — Charleville-Mezieres, France @ Cabaret Vert Festival

08/26 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns *

08/27 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega *

08/28 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo *

08/29 — Bristol, UK @ Exchange *

08/30 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival *

08/31 — Antwerpen, Belgium @ OLT $

09/01 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sidecar *

09/02 — Bilbao, Spain @ Kafe Antzokia *

09/03 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala 0 *

09/04 — Lisbon, Portugal @ ZDB *

09/06 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Zonnehuis *

09/07 — Asten-Heusden, Netherlands @ Misty Fields

09/08 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Brotfabrik *

09/09 — Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn *

09/10 — Berlin, Germany @ Lido *

09/11 — Jena, Germany @ Trafo *

09/12 — Oberhausen, Germany @ Druckluft *

09/13 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Helling *

09/14 — Leffinge, Belgium @ Leffingeleuren

09/16 — Dublin, EIR @ Lost Lane (solo)

09/17 — London, UK @ Omeara (solo)

09/19 — Helsinki, Finland @ Kuudes Linja (solo)

09/23 — Istanbul, Turkey @ Salon (solo)

10/18 – Austin, TX @ Lambert’s (solo)

10/20 – Tulsa, OK @ Duet’s

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox +

10/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore +

10/25 – Bellingham, WA @ Wild Buffalo +

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom +

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s +

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s +

10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s +

% = w/ Bill MacKay

^ = w/ Hand Habits

$ = w/ John Prine

* = w/ Valley Maker

+ = w/ Dinosaur Jr.