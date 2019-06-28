Guns N’ Roses’ Steven Adler hospitalized after stabbing himself: Report

Guns N Roses' Steven Adler

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler has reportedly been hospitalized after stabbing himself.

TMZ reports that paramedics were called to Adler’s Los Angeles home around 6:30 p.m. local time on Thursday. Adler was transported a local hospital, where he is being treated for a stab wound to his stomach. The injury is not believed to be life threatening.



The circumstances surrounding Adler’s injury are unclear, but the wound appears to be self-inflicted, TMZ reports.

Adler was an original member Guns N’ Roses alongside Axl Rose, Slash, and Izzy Stradlin. He appeared on all of the band’s albums from 1986’s Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide through 1990’s Civil War, including their seminal 1987 release Appetite For Destruction. In 1990, Adler was fired from GNR due to struggles with drugs and alcohol.

Adler was inducted with Guns N’ Roses into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, but did not participate in the band’s 2017-2018 reunion tour.

This is a developing story…