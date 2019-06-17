Steven Spielberg offers first look at new West Side Story

Steven Spielberg

20th Century Fox has released a first look at Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. As you can see below, the Jets and Sharks have assembled and are ready to dance.

On the left, the Jets are Anybodys (Ezra Menas), Mouthpiece (Ben Cook), Action (Sean Harrison Jones), Riff (Mike Faist), and Baby John (Patrick Higgins).



On the right, the Sharks are Bernardo (David Alvarez), Quique (Julius Anthony Rubio), Chago (Ricardo Zayas), Chino (Josh Andrés Rivera), Braulio (Sebastian Serra), and Pipo (Carlos Sánchez Falú).

In between are Tony (Ansel Elgort). and Maria (Rachel Zegler).

Rounding out the cast is Ariana DeBose as Anita, Ana Isabelle as Rosalia, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Curtiss Cook as Abe, and Academy Award-winner Rita Moreno as Valentina.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner adapted the original 1957 Broadway musical by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerome Robbins. Tony Award-winner Justin Peck will choreograph the new musical numbers.

The new musical team includes conductor Gustavo Dudamel, composer David Newman, Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, and music supervisor Matt Sullivan.

West Side Story hits theaters on December 18, 2020. Revisit the 1961 masterpiece below.