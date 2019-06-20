Stranger Things 3 score announced, preview two new tracks: Stream

Stranger Things 3 (Netflix)

S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein are returning to Hawkins. The pair, who previously composed music for the first two seasons of Stranger Things, will do so once more for the Netflix series’ upcoming third season. Their original score is due out digitally on June 28th via Lakeshore/Invada with a CD/vinyl release to follow.

“With the Season 3 soundtrack, we’ve made an album that doesn’t feel like a ‘score’ necessarily,” Dixon and Stein wrote in a statement, “but one that feels more like a stand-alone record than a collection of brief cues.



“We’ve incorporated the main narrative elements of the series and stayed true to the original sound. While at the same time expanding on our musical palette—we often pushed it to the limit. We’ve really made an effort to curate this album to showcase the moments we think are really special.”

You can hear that in the two new tracks they’ve shared in anticipation. “Starcourt” and “The Ceiling Is Beautiful” both tease a new albeit familiar sound from the duo, particularly the former which captures that ’80s mall pop aesthetic.

Stream both tracks below and find the cover art and tracklist shortly after. Stranger Things 3 drops July 4th via Netflix. A companion soundtrack featuring all the FM hits will follow on July 5th. Odds are you’re going to want that one for the fireworks and the BBQs.

Stranger Things 3—Original Score Artwork:

Stranger Things 3—Original Score Tracklist:

01. Boys and Girls

02. I Like Presents Too

03. Starcourt

04. Blank Makes You Crazy

05. I Need You to Trust Me

06. You’re a Fighter

07. The Ceiling Is Beautiful

08. The First I Love You

09. Rats

10. What Did You Do to Him?

11. Find the Source

12. The Silver Cat Feeds

13. Heather’s

14. William

15. Destroying the Castle

16. In the Void

17. Tammy

18. Mirkwood

19. Portal Drill

20. Happy Screams

21. Ruins

22. It’s Just Ice

23. The Door Is Opening

24. Planck’s Constant

25. She’s Gone Home

26. Seven Feet

27. The Week Is Long

28. Sauna Test

29. Six Facts

30. The Trees Are Moving

31. On Their Tracks

32. Not Chinese Food

33. Blueprints

34. Land Deeds

35. Not Kids Anymore

36. Code Red

37. Feel Safe

38. He’s Here

39. Scoops Troop

40. We Don’t Understand Each Other

41. Aftermath