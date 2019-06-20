Stranger Things 3 score announced, preview two new tracks: Stream

S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein are returning to Hawkins. The pair, who previously composed music for the first two seasons of Stranger Things, will do so once more for the Netflix series’ upcoming third season. Their original score is due out digitally on June 28th via Lakeshore/Invada with a CD/vinyl release to follow.
“With the Season 3 soundtrack, we’ve made an album that doesn’t feel like a ‘score’ necessarily,” Dixon and Stein wrote in a statement, “but one that feels more like a stand-alone record than a collection of brief cues.
“We’ve incorporated the main narrative elements of the series and stayed true to the original sound. While at the same time expanding on our musical palette—we often pushed it to the limit. We’ve really made an effort to curate this album to showcase the moments we think are really special.”
You can hear that in the two new tracks they’ve shared in anticipation. “Starcourt” and “The Ceiling Is Beautiful” both tease a new albeit familiar sound from the duo, particularly the former which captures that ’80s mall pop aesthetic.
Stream both tracks below and find the cover art and tracklist shortly after. Stranger Things 3 drops July 4th via Netflix. A companion soundtrack featuring all the FM hits will follow on July 5th. Odds are you’re going to want that one for the fireworks and the BBQs.
Stranger Things 3—Original Score Artwork:
Stranger Things 3—Original Score Tracklist:
01. Boys and Girls
02. I Like Presents Too
03. Starcourt
04. Blank Makes You Crazy
05. I Need You to Trust Me
06. You’re a Fighter
07. The Ceiling Is Beautiful
08. The First I Love You
09. Rats
10. What Did You Do to Him?
11. Find the Source
12. The Silver Cat Feeds
13. Heather’s
14. William
15. Destroying the Castle
16. In the Void
17. Tammy
18. Mirkwood
19. Portal Drill
20. Happy Screams
21. Ruins
22. It’s Just Ice
23. The Door Is Opening
24. Planck’s Constant
25. She’s Gone Home
26. Seven Feet
27. The Week Is Long
28. Sauna Test
29. Six Facts
30. The Trees Are Moving
31. On Their Tracks
32. Not Chinese Food
33. Blueprints
34. Land Deeds
35. Not Kids Anymore
36. Code Red
37. Feel Safe
38. He’s Here
39. Scoops Troop
40. We Don’t Understand Each Other
41. Aftermath