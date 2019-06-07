Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

StubHub offering up to $100 off on ticket purchases this weekend

Now's a good time to pick up those concerts tickets you've been eyeing

by
on June 07, 2019, 2:28pm
Concert tickets
Concert tickets

Now’s a good time to pick up those concerts tickets you’ve been eyeing. That’s because, between now and Sunday, June 9th, StubHub is offering customers up to $100 off on their purchases.

As part of StubHub’s “Spend and Save” Summer promo, customers will receive $25 off a purchase of $250; $75 off a purchase of $500; and $100 off a purchase of $750. Simply use the promo code “SUMMER19” at checkout. Head here and grab your tickets now.

Here are some noteworthy tours currently on sale:

Billie Eilish’s “WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP Tour”

Blink-182’s “Enema of the State 20th Anniversary Tour”

Bon Iver’s US Tour with Feist and Sharon Van Etten

“Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience”

Incubus’ “20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond Tour”

Joanna Newsom’s “The Strings/Key Incident”

The Rolling Stones’ “No Filter Tour”

Tyler the Creator’s “IGOR Tour” with Jaden Smith, Blood Orange, and GoldLink

The Who’s “Moving On! Tour” with Liam Gallagher, Reignwolf, and more

Note: The offer is valid through June 9th at 11:59pm PT and excludes gift cards and MLB tickets.

Previous Story
Carnifex announce World War X album, unleash “No Light Shall Save Us” featuring Alissa White-Gluz: Stream
Next Story
Sigourney Weaver confirms return to Ghostbusters