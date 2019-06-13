Menu
Sturgill Simpson returns with the theme song to The Dead Don’t Die: Stream

The theme song to Jim Jarmusch's zombie flick of the same name

by
on June 13, 2019, 3:30pm
sturgill simpson dead dont die song new theme jarmusch
Sturgill Simpson, photo by Ben Kaye

Sturgill Simpson makes a cameo in The Dead Don’t Die, the new zombie-comedy film from Jim Jarmusch. That’s not his only involvement in the movie, though, as the country artist is behind the film’s theme song, too.

Also titled “The Dead Don’t Die”, the track marks Simpson’s first music release since his 2016 Grammy-winning album A Sailor’s Guide to Earth. Although the track’s inspiration and artwork suggest a deadly affair, the song is actually of the gentle variety.

(Read: The 100 Scariest Movies of All Time)

“But the dead will still be walking around/ This whole world, alone/ After life is over/ The afterlife goes on,” Simpson sings over a bed of piano and twangy guitar.

Check it out below.

Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die opens in theaters this Friday, June 14th. It features an ensemble cast of Adam Driver, Bill Murray, Steve Buscemi, Selena Gomez, and more. For more insight, read our recent review of the film.

Also watch an exclusive clip starring Driver, Murray, and Simpson’s theme song:

