Sunn O))) announce fall 2019 US tour dates

The band will embark on a brief jaunt across the Southwest and West Coast

on June 14, 2019, 1:42pm
Sunn O)))
Sunn O)))

Drone metal act Sunn O))) will take their tour in support of their 2019 album Life Metal across the Southwest and West Coast this fall, announcing a string of U.S. dates this September. Fellow Southern Lord band Big Brave and Papa M, the project of David Pajo of Slint, will provide support.

We caught a show on Sunn’s East Coast tour earlier this year and suffice to say, it was a sonic experience. The band’s fog-filled sets are more akin to drone meditation than heavy metal shows, reaching dangerous levels of amplification and frequency.

The Steve Albini-engineeredÂ Life MetalÂ has introduced the band to a wider audience, reaching No. 25 on the Billboard Hard Rock Album chart.

Prior to the U.S. shows, Sunn O))) head to Europe for a few dates in the summer before embarking on a longer European trek in October. See their full itinerary below.

Sunn O))) 2019Â Tour Dates:
07/30 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg w/ Caspar BrÃ¶tzmann
07/31 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg w/ Caspar BrÃ¶tzmann
08/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Dekmantel festival
09/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada *
09/02 – Austin, TX @ Emoâs *
09/04 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic *
09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Mayan *
09/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox ^
09/12 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
10/07 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk %
10/08 – Karlsruhe, DE @ HfG / ZKM %
10/09 – Basel, CH @ Kaserne Basel – Rosstall %
10/10 – Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller %
10/11 – Krakow, PL @ Unsound Festival
10/13 – Vilnius, LT @ Kablys %
10/14 – Tallinn, EE @ Vene Theatre %
10/15 – Helsinki, FI @ Kulttuuritalo %
10/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken
10/18 – Oslo, NO @ Kulturkirchen Jakob
10/19 – Oslo, NO @ BlÃ¤ #
10/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncerthuset
10/22 – Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
10/24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
10/25 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
10/26 – Birmingham, UK @ The Crossing
10/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/28 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

* = with Papa M, Big|Brave
^ = with Papa M
% = with Caspar BrÃ¶tzmann Bass Totem
# = duo show (Greg and Stephen only)

