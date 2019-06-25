System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” turned into “happy acoustic” song: Watch

Dave Melodicka, via YouTube: Melodicka Bros.

System of a Down’s “Chop Suey” is one of the most intense songs to become a huge hit on mainstream rock radio, but now there’s a version for the easy-listening audience.

A YouTuber who goes by the name of Dave Melodicka has uploaded a stripped-down “happy acoustic” version of the frenetic metal song, turning it into a feel-good tune with verses reminiscent of Jason Mraz’s adult-contemporary hit “I’m Yours” — in fact, you can almost call it a mashup, though Mraz isn’t mentioned in the description.



There’s something a little odd in seeing Melodicka, with his man-bun and glasses, sitting in a grass field, singing, “Trust in my / Self-righteous suicide,” while jovially strumming his guitar, but it’s pretty darn catchy. Watch the video below.

(See Also: Daron Malakian on the State of System of a Down, and More)

Melodicka is not the only musician to offer a unique take on a System of a Down classic in recent days. Last week, 18-year-old America’s Got Talent contestant Marcin Patrzalek wowed the judges and audience with a guitar mashup of SOAD’s “Toxicity” and Beethoven’s “Fifth Symphony”.