Taylor Swift performs “Shake It Off” with Jesse Tyler Ferguson at New York’s Stonewall Inn: Watch

Taylor Swift - Lover

Taylor Swift surprised fans at New York’s Stonewall Inn on Friday night. The legendary LGBTQ+ bar was honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson presented the event and Swift popped up at the very end.

“I heard that this is Jesse’s favorite song to do at karaoke,” Swift announced. “So if there’s anything you feel like you want to jump in on, if there’s like, your part that you’re really good at, then, just sing, dance, just be yourself. This is a really safe space.”



She then went into an acoustic rendition of “Shake It Off” from 2014’s 1989. Towards the end, Ferguson returned to the stage to aide the singer with one epic breakdown.

He later tweeted, “I’m so happy I don’t have to keep this secret any longer. Look who came to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall at the Stonewall Inn. @taylorswift13, you are a gem. Thank you for everything you do for the LGBTQ community. We ❤️you! 🌈”

On Thursday, Swift announced her seventh studio album, Lover, which is due out August 23rd via Republic. She later released the second single off the album, “You Need To Calm Down”, which features lyrics that support the LGBTQ+ community. This past April, she also donated to a Tennessee LGBTQ+ advocacy group and penned a note in support.