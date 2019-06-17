Taylor Swift and Katy Perry in "You Need to Calm Down”

Taylor Swift has shared the video for her new LGBTQ+ anthem “You Need to Calm Down”. As she teased, there’s a lot going on in this video, from a much-anticipated reunion with former rival Katy Perry to dozens of super-sized cameos.

Seriously, Swift is in full-on “We Are the World” mode. Blink and you’ll miss Ellen Degeneres, Laverne Cox, Ryan Reynolds, RuPaul, Adam Lambert, and the list goes on. We’re naturally partial to seeing Billy Porter.



Much like the video for “ME!”, the color palette here is similarly overwhelming. If anything, they only accentuate just how beautiful the people are at hand. Especially Antoni Porowski’s hair. Goddamn. That hair.

In fact, the aesthetics are so momentous that you nearly forget all about Swift and Perry. That says a lot considering the two are dressed up as a hamburger and an order of french fries. Get it? They belong together!

Watch below.

“You Need to Calm Down” is off Swift’s forthcoming album, Lover, due out August 23rd.