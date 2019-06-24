TEEN, photo by Julia Khoroshilov

Good Fruit, TEEN’s follow-up to 2016’s Love Yes, arrived a few months ago. With the Lieberson sisters still riding high from the March release, the indie-pop outfit has shared an outtake, “Doctor”, from their past recording sessions. They’ve also announced a series of European tour dates that span September and October.

For “Doctor”, Teeny Lieberson, plus her sisters Lizzie and Katherine, teamed with collaborator Miles Francis, who co-produced the track. In the bubbly tune, the familial trio turn their eye to unrequited love, searching out a solution to their relationship problems. Sings TEEN, “Can you heal my sickness?/ my repetition is the plague/ I only want, and you don’t want me/ I use muses of the day.”



Listen to the latest from TEEN below.

In other news, TEEN has simultaneously announced a fall European tour. Check out the itinerary below.

TEEN 2019 Tour Dates:

09/18 – Paris, France @ Le Pop@Up Du Label

09/19 – Nyon, CH @ La Parenthese

09/20 – Freiburg, Germany @ The Great Räng Teng Teng

09/21 – Karlsruhe, Germany @ Kohi

09/23 – Berlin, Germany @ Schokoladen

09/24 – Warsaw, Poland @ Chmury

09/25 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

09/26 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Club Manufaktur

09/27 – Hannover, Germany @ Schwule Sau

09/28 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

09/29 – London, UK @ Thousand Island

10/01 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

10/02 – Cardiff, UK @ The Moon

10/03 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/04 – Newcastle, UK @ The Star And Shadow Cinema

10/05 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

10/06 – Leeds, UK @ Oporto