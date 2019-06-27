The Black Keys share first album in five years, “Let’s Rock”: Stream

The Black Keys, photo by Alysse Gafkjen

The Black Keys have returned with their first full-length in five years, “Let’s Rock”. Officially out June 28th via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records, the album is available early for members of the Keys’ fansite; sign up to listen now.

Their ninth LP overall, “Let’s Rock” follows the duo’s 2014 chart topping effort Turn Blue. Following that release, the band went on a bit of a hiatus while focusing on their own lives and projects. Dan Auerbach dropped his sophomore solo album, Waiting on a Song, in 2017 and launched his band The Arcs in 2015. He married Jen Goodall in 2017, the same year bandmate Patrick Carney became engaged to Michelle Branch. The couple had their first child last year and wed earlier in 2019. Music wise, Carney Carney worked primarily as a producer, contributing to efforts from Tobias Jesso Jr. (Goon), Karen Elson (Double Roses), and of course Branch (Hopeless Romantic). He recently teamed with John Petkovic to form Sad Planets.



“Let’s Rock” also marks the first Black Keys album since 2006’s Magic Potion not to feature production from Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton. Instead, the duo handled production duties themselves at Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville. The record also finds the ban returning to their stripped back blues rock sound, sticking simply to guitars, percussion, and vocals.

Preview singles from the effort include “Lo/Hi”, “Go”, and “Eagle Birds”. Hear the full thing at The Black Keys’ fansite.

You can also catch the band performing “Let’s Rock” tracks live on their forthcoming fall tour with Modest Mouse. Get tickets to all their dates here. You won’t be seeing them at Woodstock 50, however.