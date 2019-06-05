The Body announce brief US tour, including sets with the Assembly of Light Choir

The Body

Experimental duo The Body are the definition of road warriors, constantly touring and down to play pretty much anywhere, from huge theaters to dingy DIY basements. The band just announced a short run of U.S. dates, including three special collaborative sets with The Assembly of Light Choir. Those dates are below.

The duo of Lee Buford and Chip King are hard to define: undoubtedly heavy, the band is not downright metal but rather incorporates elements of harsh noise, black metal, pop music, and avant-garde atmospherics into an amorphous concoction of creativity. Their artistic flexibility has led to many collaborations with like-minded artists such as Full of Hell, Thou, and Uniform.



The Body’s latest collab will be a three-show experience alongside the Assembly of Light Choir — self-described as “a ramshackle collection of about twenty women from Providence, RI” — highlighted by an appearance at Basilica Soundscape 2019 in Hudson, NY, on September 14th.

Prior to the U.S. tour, The Body will head out on an extended run across Europe with Full of Hell and Black to Comm. Those dates are also below.

The Body 2019 Tour Dates:

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival #

07/05 – Kassel, DE @ Goldgrube ^

07/06 – Leipzig, DE @ Conne Island ^

07/08 – Prague, CZ @ Modra Vopice ^

07/09 – Budapest, HU @ Durer Kert ^

07/10 – Munich, DE @ Backstage ^

07/11 – Paris, FR @ Gibus ^

07/12 – London, UK @ The Dome #

07/13 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival #

07/15 – Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Fest ^

07/16 – Berlin, DE @ Zukunft Am Ostkreuz ^

07/17 – Oberhausen, DE @ Drucklufthaus *

07/18 – Crispendorf, DE @ Chaos Descends Festival

07/20 – Birmingham UK @ Supersonic Festival

07/21 – Sheffield, UK @ Doomlines V

07/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast *

07/23 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen *

07/24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade *

07/26 – Moscow, RU @ Mutabor

07/27 – St Petersburg, RU @ Opera

07/28 – Rokycany, CZ @ Fluff Fest

07/29 – Milano, IT @ Macao *

07/30 – Bologna, IT @ Freakout Club *

07/31 – Linz, AT @ Kapu *

08/01 – Kosice, SK @ Tabacka Kulturfabrik *

08/02 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

09/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Denver Hex Festival

09/07 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

09/13 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre +

09/14 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape 2019 +

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House +

# = collab set with Full of Hell

* = with Black To Comm

^ = with Full of Hell

+ = with The Assembly of Light Choir