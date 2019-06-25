The Contortionist announce Our Bones EP, share “Early Grave” music video: Stream

Progressive metal act The Contortionist will return with a new EP, Our Bones, out August 9th via Entertainment One/Good Fight Music. The band has also shared a music video for the new song “Early Grave” (watch below).
Originating from ideas that guitarist Robby Baca would play during the band’s sound checks, the four-song Our Bones EP was recorded by producer/engineer John Douglass and is the first new music from the band since their 2017 full-length, Clairvoyant.
The single, “Early Grave”, is a technical composition, constructed from Baca’s central riff and arranged in the back of the van while the band was on tour. The video for the song begins with a message from the band: “This is for everyone who has shared their story with us.”
“Once I was finally able to get Robby to record that riff, we started piecing together the song in the back of the van, while on tour in Europe,” vocalist Michael Lessard remarked in a press release.
Regarding the EP, he added: “We try to do something different with everything we create. With our albums, we tend to work with overarching interconnected themes. Our Bones is a departure. It offered an opportunity to dive into some things we haven’t had a chance to explore, and the shorter EP format allowed us to be hyper-focused on each song.”
The Contortionist head out on a tour supporting Between the Buried and Me in July (see the dates below). The EP is available for pre-order here.
Our Bones Artwork:
Our Bones Tracklist:
01. Follow
02. Early Grave
03. All Grey
04. 1979
Between the Buried and Me, The Contortionist, and Nick Johnston Tour Dates:
07/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ Ete, L’Imperial *
07/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Barrymore’s Music Hall
07/09 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements
07/10 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
07/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
07/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick
07/14 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange
07/16 – Fargo, ND. @ The Windbreak
07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ^
07/18 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2019 – Ford Festival Park *
07/20 – Newport, KY @ Thompson House
07/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater
07/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex Theatre ^
07/24 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
07/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
07/26 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Impact Festival Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *
07/28 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
07/29 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
* = festival, BTBAM only
^ = no The Contortionist