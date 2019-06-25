The Contortionist announce Our Bones EP, share “Early Grave” music video: Stream

The Contortionist

Progressive metal act The Contortionist will return with a new EP, Our Bones, out August 9th via Entertainment One/Good Fight Music. The band has also shared a music video for the new song “Early Grave” (watch below).

Originating from ideas that guitarist Robby Baca would play during the band’s sound checks, the four-song Our Bones EP was recorded by producer/engineer John Douglass and is the first new music from the band since their 2017 full-length, Clairvoyant.



The single, “Early Grave”, is a technical composition, constructed from Baca’s central riff and arranged in the back of the van while the band was on tour. The video for the song begins with a message from the band: “This is for everyone who has shared their story with us.”

“Once I was finally able to get Robby to record that riff, we started piecing together the song in the back of the van, while on tour in Europe,” vocalist Michael Lessard remarked in a press release.

Regarding the EP, he added: “We try to do something different with everything we create. With our albums, we tend to work with overarching interconnected themes. Our Bones is a departure. It offered an opportunity to dive into some things we haven’t had a chance to explore, and the shorter EP format allowed us to be hyper-focused on each song.”

The Contortionist head out on a tour supporting Between the Buried and Me in July (see the dates below). The EP is available for pre-order here.

Our Bones Artwork:

Our Bones Tracklist:

01. Follow

02. Early Grave

03. All Grey

04. 1979

Between the Buried and Me, The Contortionist, and Nick Johnston Tour Dates:

07/06 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ Ete, L’Imperial *

07/07 – Ottawa, ON @ Barrymore’s Music Hall

07/09 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements

07/10 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

07/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

07/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

07/14 – Regina, SK @ The Exchange

07/16 – Fargo, ND. @ The Windbreak

07/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater ^

07/18 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA 2019 – Ford Festival Park *

07/20 – Newport, KY @ Thompson House

07/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater

07/23 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex Theatre ^

07/24 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

07/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

07/26 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Impact Festival Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

07/28 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

07/29 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

* = festival, BTBAM only

^ = no The Contortionist