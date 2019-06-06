Trailer for The Cure’s Hyde Park concert film revisits the band’s 40th anniversary: Watch

The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

Last week came word that The Cure’s long-teased Hyde Park concert film would finally be getting its worldwide release. Now, ahead of its July 11th theatrical debut, the first trailer for The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London has been revealed.

The band’s longtime collaborator, Tim Pope, directed the concert feature during The Cure’s 40th anniversary show at the iconic Hyde Park last summer. It captures the career-spanning set of 29 hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites in 4k format, with 5:1 surround sound mixed at Abbey Road.



(Read: The Cure’s 10 Best Deep Cuts)

Tickets for Live in Hyde Park London are now available. Watch the preview below.

In addition to The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London, Pope is said to be working on a feature-length documentary about The Cure’s complete career. Meanwhile, the band themselves are finishing a new record that’s expected out before the end of the year. They’ll also launch their own festival, Pasadena Daydream, in Pasadena, California on August 31st, in addition to their appearances at Austin City Limits and a number of European festival. Find tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.