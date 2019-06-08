The Good Place to end after Season 4

The Good Place

The upcoming fourth season of The Good Place will be its last.

The show’s creator, Michael Schur, announced the news on Twitter late Friday night. “After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan,” Schur explained.



While Schur admitted that “at times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons,” ultimately Schur and his team concluded that “we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant.”

The 13-episode final season of The Good Place will likely premiere on NBC in September. The fantasy-comedy series follows the exploits of a group of souls in the afterlife and features an impressive cast led by Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, and D’arcy Corden.

To date, The Good Place has received a pair of nominations each from the Emmys and Golden Globes. At the 2018 Emmys, Danson was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy and Maya Rudolph was up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Earlier this year, Bell received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy, while the show itself was a finalist for Best Comedy Series.

Schur has helmed a string of hits for NBC, including The Office and Parks and Rec. His other current comedy series, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was recently renewed for a seventh season.