The Jonas Brothers, photo by Peggy Sirota

The wait is finally over. The Jonas Brothers have released their new album, Happiness Begins, and you can stream it now via Apple Music or Spotify.

The reunion album serves as the long-awaited follow-up to Lines, Vines and Trying Times from 2009. It is comprised of 14 songs altogether, including early singles “Sucker” and “Cool”.



“We went into every session hoping to bottle up happiness and bring it to the world,” Joe Jonas told Apple Music. “We didn’t know that would actually become the title of the album, or that the cover would be the visual representation of how we feel, which is that with each other, we can get through anything.”

Alongside brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin, pop industry vets Ryan Tedder (of OneRepublic), Max Martin, and Shawn Mendes also provided additional songwriting.

Happiness Begins follows the Jonas Brothers’ reunion in February. The trio will support the LP with a summer tour that kicks off in August.

In related news, Joe wed girlfriend and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a surprise Vegas ceremony. He also recently found an unlikely fan in… Marilyn Manson.

Happiness Begins Artwork:

Happiness Begins Tracklist:

01. Sucker

02. Cool

03. Only Human

04. I Believe

05. Used to Be

06. Every Single Time

07. Don’t Throw It Away

08. Love Her

09. Happy When I’m Sad

10. Trust

11. Strangers

12. Hesitate

13. Rollercoaster

14. Comeback