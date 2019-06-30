The Killers joined by Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr at Glastonbury: Watch

The Killers and Johnny Marr, photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Killers closed out Saturday night at Glastonbury with an emotional, guest-heavy headlining performance.

The band’s 20-song set featured a number of notable moments, including a tribute to frontman Brandon Flowers’ mother, who passed away from cancer in 2011. Prior to performing “A Dustland Fairytale”, Flowers said, “We wrote this next song a million miles from here. We’re a long way from home tonight. But you know, home isn’t always a place. Home is a person. Looking back at my childhood home was my mother. And her light went out too soon. There isn’t a grave deep enough, there isn’t a grave dark enough to keep her light out of my life.”



Later, during their encore, The Killers welcomed both Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr to the stage. Pet Shop Boys joined the band for “You Were Always on My Mind” and “Human”. Marr then stepped onto stage for a cover of The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” and The Killers’ own “Mr. Brightside”.

Watch footage from The Killers’ set and see the full setlist below.

Watch as @BrandonFlowers pays tribute to his mother during @TheKillers Glasto headline slot. pic.twitter.com/foBhlLvE1T — ill Will (@officialillwill) June 29, 2019

What's this?! A @petshopboys and @thekillers duet? We are HERE for this! Looking forward to The Pet Shop boys headlining for us at Hyde Park later this year too. #Glastonbury2019 #TheKillers pic.twitter.com/6eTDnld0nT — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 29, 2019

We can't keep up with all these INCREDIBLE moments! @Johnny_Marr has just joined #TheKillers on set for a rendition of This Charming Man. 🧡🧡#Glastonbury2019 #TheSmiths pic.twitter.com/ANXa1zJD7u — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 29, 2019

Mr Brightside!! So many great memories of this song. 😍 To finish off a spectacular Saturday night headline set at #Glastonbury2019, @Johnny_Marr joins #TheKillers to play this classic. pic.twitter.com/1OnfsIbK8B — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 29, 2019

Setlist:

Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

The Way It Was

Shot at the Night

The Man

Smile Like You Mean It

For Reasons Unknown

Human (Brandon Flowers solo piano intro)

Bling (Confession of a King)

Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll

A Dustland Fairytale

Runaways

Read My Mind (Snippet of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers in outro)

All These Things That I’ve Done

When You Were Young

Encore:

You Were Always on My Mind (Gwen McCrae cover) (with Pet Shop Boys)

Human (with Pet Shop Boys)

This Charming Man (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)

Mr. Brightside (with Johnny Marr)