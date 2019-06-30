The Killers joined by Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr at Glastonbury: Watch

The Killers closed out Saturday night at Glastonbury with an emotional, guest-heavy headlining performance.
The band’s 20-song set featured a number of notable moments, including a tribute to frontman Brandon Flowers’ mother, who passed away from cancer in 2011. Prior to performing “A Dustland Fairytale”, Flowers said, “We wrote this next song a million miles from here. We’re a long way from home tonight. But you know, home isn’t always a place. Home is a person. Looking back at my childhood home was my mother. And her light went out too soon. There isn’t a grave deep enough, there isn’t a grave dark enough to keep her light out of my life.”
Later, during their encore, The Killers welcomed both Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr to the stage. Pet Shop Boys joined the band for “You Were Always on My Mind” and “Human”. Marr then stepped onto stage for a cover of The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” and The Killers’ own “Mr. Brightside”.
Watch footage from The Killers’ set and see the full setlist below.
Watch as @BrandonFlowers pays tribute to his mother during @TheKillers Glasto headline slot.
What's this?! A @petshopboys and @thekillers duet?
#Glastonbury2019 #TheKillers
The @petshopboys and @TheKillers join forces to sing Human.
#Glastonbury2019 #TheKillers
@Johnny_Marr has just joined #TheKillers on set for a rendition of This Charming Man. #Glastonbury2019 #TheSmiths
To finish off a spectacular Saturday night headline set at #Glastonbury2019, @Johnny_Marr joins #TheKillers to play this classic.
Setlist:
Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
Somebody Told Me
Spaceman
The Way It Was
Shot at the Night
The Man
Smile Like You Mean It
For Reasons Unknown
Human (Brandon Flowers solo piano intro)
Bling (Confession of a King)
Glamorous Indie Rock & Roll
A Dustland Fairytale
Runaways
Read My Mind (Snippet of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers in outro)
All These Things That I’ve Done
When You Were Young
Encore:
You Were Always on My Mind (Gwen McCrae cover) (with Pet Shop Boys)
Human (with Pet Shop Boys)
This Charming Man (The Smiths cover) (with Johnny Marr)
Mr. Brightside (with Johnny Marr)