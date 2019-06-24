The Lion King remake soundtrack features Donald Glover, Beyoncé, new Elton John song

The Lion King (Disney)

Tickets to Disney’s upcoming The Lion King live-action remake are officially on sale today. To heighten the already palpable anticipation, the studio has announced details of the film’s soundtrack.

Coming July 11th digitally and physically on July 19th (the movie’s opening day), The Lion King OST features most of the film’s major stars. That includes Beyoncé and Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino) who duet on the recently teased “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”. Other actors appearing include Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), and John Oliver (Zazu).



In addition to the fresh voices, Elton John and Tim Rice, whose songs from the 1994 animated original Lion King took home Oscars and Grammys, have re-teamed for new track “Never Too Late”. South African producer and composer Lebo M, recognizable for his African choir arrangements on the original OST, returned for the remake, as well. In addition to working on “Never Too Late”, he joined Hans Zimmer in revisiting the classic score.

What’s more, Pharrell Williams contributed production to a number of tracks, including “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King”, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, “Hakuna Matata”, and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”.

Pre-orders for The Lion King remake soundtrack are going on now. Find the full tracklist — including a mysterious TBA listed at #14 — below.

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Artwork:



The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – “Circle of Life” performed by Lindiwe Mkhize and Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer.

02. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer

03. “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer

04. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams.

05. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer

06. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming

07. “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer

08. “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer

09. “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary, and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams

10. “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer

11. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; produced by Pharrell Williams

12. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and, Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams

13. “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer

14. TBA

15. “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer

16. “Remember” – Hans Zimmer

17. “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John and Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice

18. “He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M

19. “Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; produced by Pharrell Williams

Revisit the latest TV trailer for The Lion King remake, which features Glover and Beyoncé singing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”.