In just the span of four weeks, The National turned in not one, but two separate visits to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The indie rock vets are back today with another late-night appearance, but this time for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For Monday’s episode, The National offered up an impassioned take on “Oblivions”. Frontman Matt Berninger was his usual kinetic self, roaming about the stage, microphone nestled in his hands. As with past TV performances, Berninger & co. also recruited a few special guests onstage: Kyle Resnick, James McAlister, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and Mina Tindle, a French singer and wife of The National guitarist Bryce Dessner.

“Oblivions” is off the group’s latest album, I Am Easy to Find. The National will be supporting that eighth studio effort all summer long on a world tour, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Dessner recently appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the band’s corresponding I Am Easy to Find film and its director, Mike Mills. Revisit that episode.

