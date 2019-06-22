The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” one-room shack is available to rent for $4,000 a month

Notorious B.I.G. in the Juicy video

Hip-hop fans searching for a place to live, look no further. Notorious B.I.G.’s childhood home is currently available to rent in Brooklyn. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the late legend’s 972-square-foot Clinton Hill apartment is up for grabs at a steal of $4,000 a month.

Although Biggie called it a “shack” in his hit single “Juicy”, the space has since been refurbished with new floors, appliances, and countertops.



“It’s so calm and residential now,” real estate agent Fabienne Lecole told the New York Post, “It’s hard to imagine it’s the same street that he sang about with all the drugs and gunfire. It couldn’t be more different.”

Here’s the full listing via Compass:

Amazing three-bedroom home with additional den/office and separate dining room with best light is now available for rent in the desired neighborhood of Clinton Hill historic district. The limestone eight-unit condominium prewar building was recently renovated and maintains gorgeous pre-war details, like hardwood floors and high ceilings.

The kitchen has been has granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of storage. This home also features a windowed dining room and a spacious southeast facing living room with an additional office. The building offers laundry, bike storage, and a common garden with plantings and barbecue area. One block from the subway and convenient to shops, restaurants and all Clinton Hill has to offer.

Sorry, no pet.

The apartment is located at 226 St. James Place between Gates Avenue and Fulton Street. Earlier this month, this particular section was renamed Christopher ‘Notorious B.I.G.’ Wallace Way, so imagine dropping that name to your friends and family.

Make it happen. Otherwise, it was all a dream.