Steve Carell as Michael Scott

The Office’s run on Netflix is coming to an end. Beginning in 2021, NBCUniversal’s new, as-yet-unannounced streaming platform will serve as the exclusive home to Greg Daniels’ classic sitcom.

“The Office has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises, in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”



The news is not unexpected; as competing entities like Disney and NBCUniversal prepare to launch their own standalone streaming services, they’ve begun to terminate their content licensing deals with Netflix. Even so, losing The Office is a major blow for Netflix, as it consistently ranks among its most watched programs.

To replace the Michael Scott-sized void in its library, Netflix recently green-lit a new project from Office creator Daniels and Steve Carell called Space Force. The episodic comedy series is described as a workplace comedy centered around the individuals tasked with turning Donald Trump’s proposed Space Force into a reality. Carell is set to star in the series.